ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.79. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

