Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 74.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

