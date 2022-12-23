Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

NYSE:ARIS opened at $14.85 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,485.00 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.