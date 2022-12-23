ARMOR Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $357,897.26 and $14,112.19 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

