Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.36) to €2.70 ($2.87) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.83) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Aroundtown Price Performance

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

