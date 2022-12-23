Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 124,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 32,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

Featured Stories

