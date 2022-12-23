ASD (ASD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $40.09 million and $1.84 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014213 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020270 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227491 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06097167 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,833,663.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

