ASD (ASD) Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $39.89 million and $1.87 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06097167 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,833,663.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

