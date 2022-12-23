AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 4.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. 28,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,418,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTS. TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $770.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.