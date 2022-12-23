Atb Cap Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$102.69.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$102.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$103.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$86.12 and a 12-month high of C$111.43.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,721.73. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Insiders have sold 9,259 shares of company stock worth $987,398 over the last quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

