ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 6.3%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 3,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 285,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

ATRenew Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

