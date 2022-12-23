AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.16. 360,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,210,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

