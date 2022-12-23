Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 3.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 5,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,408,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 1,815.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

