Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $239.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $188.10 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.03.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,972,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 342,810 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

