Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $100.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $11.81 or 0.00070108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021683 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,569,531 coins and its circulating supply is 311,163,541 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

