Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.65 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $704.72 million and $53.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.07 or 0.00042092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,634,148 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,634,147.5899013 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.02508133 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $108,311,791.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

