B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Acquires $399,636.36 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Michael Joseph Sheldon purchased 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.86 per share, for a total transaction of $399,636.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,544.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $950.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.