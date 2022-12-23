Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 11,140.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total transaction of 11,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,370,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.82, for a total transaction of 9,640.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.84, for a total value of 9,680.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.69, for a total value of 9,380.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.67, for a total value of 9,340.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.34, for a total value of 8,680.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.19, for a total transaction of 8,380.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.14, for a total transaction of 8,280.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.10, for a total transaction of 8,200.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.95, for a total transaction of 7,900.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 8,100.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

BLZE traded up 0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching 5.67. 78,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 4.64 and its 200 day moving average is 5.38. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of 3.82 and a 12 month high of 18.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

