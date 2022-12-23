Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.60 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 149.80 ($1.82). 434,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,017,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.80 ($1.87).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.90. The stock has a market cap of £457.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.67.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

