Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,769 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $33,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,843 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

