Ballast Inc. Acquires 3,093 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.88. 27,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.