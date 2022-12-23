Ballast Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.85. 32,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.64. The company has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

