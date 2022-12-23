Ballast Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $54,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.68. 28,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,037. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

