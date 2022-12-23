Ballast Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 82,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

