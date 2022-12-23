Ballast Inc. Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 4.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 85,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,688. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42.

