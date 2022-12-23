Ballast Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,862.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 59,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $216.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

