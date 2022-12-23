Ballast Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.29. 7,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

