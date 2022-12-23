Ballswap (BSP) Trading 17.5% Higher This Week

Ballswap (BSP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Ballswap has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $70.72 million and approximately $4,475.06 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ballswap

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

