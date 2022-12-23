Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $232.68

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.68 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 251.30 ($3.05). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 247.85 ($3.01), with a volume of 451,011 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £41.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 533.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.63.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

