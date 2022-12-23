Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC remained flat at $32.39 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 353,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,401,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $259.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

