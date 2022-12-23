Banta Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Banta Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $638,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.33. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,630. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

