Banta Asset Management LP Sells 1,900 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Banta Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 695,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 441,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 330,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period.

BSJQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,254. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

