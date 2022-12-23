Barclays Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £125 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £125 ($151.85) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £118 ($143.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($157.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £113.35 ($137.69).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 68 ($0.83) during trading hours on Friday, reaching £112.38 ($136.52). The company had a trading volume of 399,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £174.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10,702.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of £106.13. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($99.78) and a one year high of £115.40 ($140.18).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.