BarnBridge Price Reaches $3.50 on Top Exchanges (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $27.65 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00020812 BTC on major exchanges.

BarnBridge

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,899,808 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

