BarnBridge Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00020774 BTC on major exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,899,808 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

