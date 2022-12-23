Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($95.74) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($102.13) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($113.83) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €83.30 ($88.62) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.74. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($106.83).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

