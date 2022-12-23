Beach Point Capital Management Sells 44,529 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $66,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 980,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,175 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $8,604.25.
- On Friday, November 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $23,883.23.
- On Monday, November 21st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 202 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $545.40.
- On Friday, November 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 22,817 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $61,605.90.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $180,296.30.
- On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $15,456.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $14,234.90.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $145,153.86.
- On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $3,385.20.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $58,324.80.
Terran Orbital Stock Performance
NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.49 on Friday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $36,097,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at about $632,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
