Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0449

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.54 or 0.07267566 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00031851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022291 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.