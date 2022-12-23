Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0040

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $39.72 million and approximately $256,648.53 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

