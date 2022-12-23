Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 2.6% Higher

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Rating) shares traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 14,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,061,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.