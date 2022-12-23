Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 2.6% Higher

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 14,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,061,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.