Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,432,068 shares traded.

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of £4.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Cyprus, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Further Reading

