Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 5.6%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 273,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

