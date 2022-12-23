Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $17.11.

BIG opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $395.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Big Lots by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

