BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 259,690 shares.The stock last traded at $22.03 and had previously closed at $22.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

