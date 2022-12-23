Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Hits $228.07 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $228.07 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $13.02 or 0.00077168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00237215 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

