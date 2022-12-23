Bitcoin Gold Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $229.49 million and $1.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $13.10 or 0.00077796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00234827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00051894 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have."

