BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61,718.84

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $61,718.84 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $165,050.70 traded over the last 24 hours.

