BitShares Price Hits $0.0088 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. BitShares has a market cap of $26.42 million and $1.46 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004762 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,778,588 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

