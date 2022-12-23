Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading Up 2.8%

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 8,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 704,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,734,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,734,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 206,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

