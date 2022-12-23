BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 66,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.26. 1,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

